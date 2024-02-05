Halle Bailey Reveals DDG Came Up With Their Son's Name, Halo

Halle Bailey says DDG was the one who came up with the name, Halo, for their newborn son. She made the revelation during an interview with People, in which she discussed her new role as a mother. “It was actually my boyfriend’s idea,” Halle told the outlet. “He’s the one who came up with his name. We just agreed, and we loved it. I love the name Halo.”

“It’s so exciting, this new role for me,” Halle further said. “I’m obsessed with my baby boy. He’s the sweetest angel in the world. It’s really helping me as I go into this new journey because I’ve never done this before. I’m discovering so many different things about myself. It’s like a dream come true.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Halle Bailey and DDG attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Further speaking with People, Halle also confirmed she and her sister, Chloe, are planning to work on new music together, later this year. "I would definitely just say you'll see new music and new projects, and more seeing us together," Halle teased. "It's more blessings, and we're just really grateful and excited to be continuing." Over the last year, the two have focused on their respective solo careers. Halle has been dedicated to her acting career as well, starring in The Little Mermaid and appearing in The Color Purple. Halle announced that she and DDG had welcomed their first child together in a post on Instagram, last month. While she never revealed she was pregnant, there was plenty of speculation in the months leading up to the announcement.

Halle and DDG have been dating for two years. They attended the 2024 Grammy Awards together on Sunday. Be on the lookout for further updates on Halle Bailey and DDG on HotNewHipHop.

