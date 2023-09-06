Halle Bailey Reflects On “Love” For DDG Influencing Her Upcoming EP

Halle Bailey says that she's "in love" with DDG and recently discussed how that experience has inspired her creativity while working on her debut solo EP. Speaking with Cosmopolitan, Bailey hinted at the direction of the new music while confirming that it's "definitely" dropping this year.

She began by explaining that her recent work in film has served as a major inspiration, having recently starred in The Little Mermaid. From there, she went on to say that her love life has been a major source of creativity as well. "And all musical inspiration really just comes from life experiences," she said. "Love has been a really big one for me too, because that’s something I’m experiencing for the first time, and it’s, like, 'whoa' in your brain. It’s just fireworks, a spark for creativity."

Read More: DDG And Halle Bailey Share A Photo From Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

Halle Bailey & DDG Attend BET Awards Together

Bailey then confirmed that she considers DDG her first real love. "You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love. But this is my first deep, deep, real love," she said. Despite the inspiration, she says she doesn't plan on getting too into specifics on the project.

"I don’t really talk about my personal stuff, but I will tell you where I get my creativity from," she said. "This has been a really beautiful transformative time for me. I have all this new material to write about. It’s like, What the heck did I just experience and go through? A whirlwind of amazingness. You never know what you’re capable of until you’re put through it. I was very creatively inspired, and then from there, I fell in love. And so I really just played with those themes in my music. Sound-wise, it’s a little modern R&B-ish, with all the jazz elements and hints of pop that I love." Be on the lookout for the new EP later this year.

Read More: Halle Bailey Says Her Debut EP Is “Definitely” Dropping This Year

[Via]