Halle Bailey Says Her Debut EP Is “Definitely” Dropping This Year

Halle Bailey says that she’ll “definitely” be dropping her first EP by the end of the year. She spoke about the highly anticipated project during a recent interview with Cosmopolitan. The update comes after the release of her debut solo single, “Angel,” last month.

The conversation began with Bailey explaining how her recent life experiences, such as starring in The Little Mermaid, have influenced the direction of her music. “Ariel was my college experience. She was the one to say, ‘Look, look what you have in you. You can.’ Nettie was the same type of lesson, almost in a spiritual way. These characters are speaking to me and teaching me,” she said. “It’s cool to learn things about life through their eyes. And all musical inspiration really just comes from life experiences. Love has been a really big one for me too, because that’s something I’m experiencing for the first time.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“This has been a really beautiful transformative time for me. I have all this new material to write about,” she explained. “I was very creatively inspired, and then from there, I fell in love. And so I really just played with those themes in my music. Sound-wise, it’s a little modern R&B-ish, with all the jazz elements and hints of pop that I love.”

Halle Bailey Prepares For Release Of Solo EP

In addition to the upcoming EP, Bailey will also be starring as Young Nettie in the film adaptation of The Color Purple musical directed by Blitz Bazawule. Other members of the cast include Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Ciara, H.E.R., Aunjanue Ellis, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi. With the release of her debut EP, both her and her sister, Chloe Bailey, will have dropped solo work. Chloe released In Pieces, earlier this year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Hailey’s EP on HotNewHipHop.

