Debut EP
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey Reflects On "Love" For DDG Influencing Her Upcoming EPHalle Bailey has shared some more details about her upcoming debut solo EP.By Cole Blake
- MusicHalle Bailey Says Her Debut EP Is “Definitely” Dropping This YearHalle Bailey has provided an update on her upcoming solo EP.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearAddison Rae Promotes Debut "AR" EP In A Tutu & Sparkly BraAre you here for the TikToker/actress making her move into the music industry?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicIce Spice's "Like..?" Projected To Move 14,500 First-Week UnitsThe sales projections for Ice Spice's "Like...?" are here.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesGoGo Morrow Proves She's "Ready" On Debut EP Ft. Teddy Riley & SymbaThis Philly-born songbird is "ready" for her moment and she shows she's not playing games.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDoechii Announces Debut TDE EP "She / Her / Black B*tch" Dropping This FridaySZA, Rico Nasty, and Jst Ray all appear alongside the XXL Freshman on her debut.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsFlo Milli Releases Debut Project "Ho, Why Is You Here?"Flo Milli makes her debut with the new project "Ho, why is you here ?"By Alex Zidel
- NewsRMR Releases Debut EP "Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art" With Future, Lil Baby & Westside GunnRMR keeps his identity shielded on his debut EP "DRUG DEALING IS A LOST ART" with features from Future, Lil Baby, and Westside Gunn.By Alex Zidel
- NewsMelvoni Drops Off Debut EP "WHO TF IS MELVONI?"Melvoni is putting his name on the map with the release of his debut EP, "WHO TF IS MELVONI?"By Lynn S.
- MusicChiiild's "Synthetic Soul" Is Psychedelic R&B At Its FinestChiiild has arrived with their debut EP, "Synthetic Soul."By Dominiq R.
- NewsMontreal Collective, Chiiild, Shares "Hands Off Me" From Debut EP"Synthethic Soul" is out February 28. By Noah C
- NewsFredRarrii Makes His Introduction With Debut EP "Perfect Timing" With DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo, & MoreFredRarrii is about to make a big splash in Miami's pool of talent.By Alex Zidel
- MixtapesAtlantic Records Signee Ayanis Drops "Direction" Debut EPIntroducing Ayanis.By Zaynab
- NewsListen To Baka's Hustler Anthem "Gi Mi Dat Work"The rapper ends his debut project with a real bang.By Zaynab
- MixtapesYung Bans Grabs Smokepurpp & Larry League For His Self-Titled EPYung Bans delivers his self-titled EP.By Aron A.