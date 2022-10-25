She’s a voice that has emerged out of Philly hoping to become the next sensation in R&B, and recently, GoGo Morrow revealed her debut EP, Ready. As the title suggests, GoGo has worked diligently to usher in a new stage of her career, even stealing attention from some heavy hitters in the industry. Ready features looks from stand-out California rapper Symba as well as music legend Teddy Riley, proving that her talents pair well will peers from any generation.

“I’m so excited to introduce the world to my new EP!” GoGo said in a press release. “Each song is part of a story that I think many young women and men can relate to; The story of self-discovery and self-love through lessons of love and heartbreak. I wasn’t always confident enough to share the complexities of who I am. But now I’m READY!”

GoGo Morrow is also in the thick of the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour with Flo Milli and Monaleo, and as the ladies take over stages, stream GoGo’s Ready and let us know what you think.

Tracklist