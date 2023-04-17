ep
- MixtapesSpaceGhostPurrp Releases Three Tracks For "BLACK STORM" EPThe fact that this is from an archive account means these tracks are not finished in the slightest. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsDrake Gave Us A Worldwide Bop And Lyrical Banger On "Scary Hours" EPDrake stunned the world six years ago. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBlueface Drops New EP After Arrest"Free Blueface" is seven tracks and 16 minutes long, and includes features from DDG, Kevin Gates, Tru Carr, and YungMagnificent.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesConway The Machine Releases Another Cut From Forthcoming Record "Mind Tricks" Featuring KNDRXConway turns the four tracks into an EP called "Mind Tricks." By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTrippie Redd Announces "SAINT MICHAEL V2" With 10 New SongsTrippie's third album of 2023 is on the way.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Says Dropping An EP Before "Pink Friday 2" Is A "Great Idea"More music from Nicki Minaj may be arriving before "Pink Friday 2."By Cole Blake
- MusicRansom & Nicholas Craven's "Deleted Scenes 2" EP ReviewRansom and Nicholas Craven's "Deleted Scenes 2" is a five track EP that showcases the rapper's strengths but not Craven's full potential.By Paul Barnes
- MusicIce Spice Announces "Like..?" Deluxe Version Coming This WeekIce Spice has new music coming very soon.By Lavender Alexandria
- MixtapesJPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown Unleash "Scaring The Hoes: DLC Pack" EPThe best duo of the year graced us with four more bangers that display their unmatched chemistry.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesKenny Mason Doubles Down With New EP "6"His second new EP of the year serves up twice as many songs as his first.By Lavender Alexandria
- ReviewsSummer Walker "Clear 2: Soft Life" ReviewSummer Walker has mastered the process of converting her pain and drama into a luscious sound over the course of her career. By Caleb Hardy
- MixtapesRuss Reveals New EP From CHOMP Series, "CHOMP 2.5"Russ has unveiled another installment of his CHOMP series.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicVince Staples Voices Frustration Over The Alchemist's EP LeakVince Staples isn't happy about his songs with The Alchemist leaking.By Cole Blake