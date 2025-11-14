Indie Pack (Vol. 01) – EP By Meek Mill

Meek Mill kicks off a new independent era with Indie Pack (Vol. 01), a tight EP that shows he’s energized, focused, and ready to prove he doesn’t need a major machine behind him. After months of hinting that he had new music coming, Meek delivers a project that taps into everything fans love from him. Hunger, storytelling, and that classic Philly intensity. The EP moves fast, but all four tracks carry weight. Meek mixes motivational talk with raw honesty about pressure, freedom, and rebuilding himself in real time. Even without a long feature list (Fridayy is the only feature), Meek commands the project from start to finish. It feels like the warm-up lap for something much bigger.