new mixtape
- MixtapesFrench Montana Leaves Off Loaded "Mac & Cheese 5"French brings back the longstanding mixtape series after a nine-year hiatus. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesNafe Smallz Elevates His Sound On "Ticket To The Moon"The 15-song project boasts appearances from AJ Tracey, Lancey Foux, Aitch & more. By Aron A.
- MusicG Herbo Reveals New Mixtape "Best Rapper Alive" On The WayHerbo is making some bold claims with his upcoming project.By Ben Mock
- MusicFrench Montana Recruits Kanye West & Westside Gunn For Track On "Mac & Cheese 5""Where They At," along with the rest of the mixtape, drops January 5.By Caroline Fisher
- SongsThe Game, Big Hit & Hit-Boy Drop Dual Music Video For "Paisley Dreams / P Fiction": StreamThe two crisp and compelling West Coast cuts come from the trio's new collaborative nine-track EP to start the year, "Paisley Dreams."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesThe Game, Hit-Boy & Big Hit Drop Surprise Mixtape "Paisley Dreams": StreamThis trio linked up to just do one song or remix, and they ended up connecting so deeply that they just kept the train going.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesValee And Top$ide Mingle With Iconic DJ Trap-A-Holics For "CAR TOONS" MixtapeValee keeps pumping out projects. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesWiz Khalifa Brings Out His Fourth Tape Of The Year With "Decisions"This is Wiz's fourth LP of the year. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesJPEGMAFIA Re-Releases "The Ghost Pop Tape" Album In Original & Remastered GloryPeggy originally released this fan-favorite project under the name Devon Hendryx in 2013, but don't let that fool you; it's masterful.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesWiz Khalifa Drops Off Third Tape Of The Year With "Khali Sober"This is Wiz's third tape of the year. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesRoc Nation & DJ Clue Team Up With PUMA For "Humble Soles" Mixtape For Hip-Hop 50The Roc's most talented and creative contemporary voices unite for a compelling tribute to rap streetwear and the genre as a whole.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesLil B's Catalog Continues To Grow Catalog With "B-Unit"Lil B drops his second project of the year. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicEST Gee Launches New Label, Young ShinersEST Gee's new label, Young Shiners, are dropping a debut mixtape.By Cole Blake
- MusicCam'ron Announces New Mixtape & Hints At A Mase CollaborationCam'ron says he's got a new mixtape dropping later this month.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesNever Broke Again Team Up For New Mixtape "Green Flag Activity, Vol. 2"The Baton Rouge label came through with a swift return to long-form projects after two releases last year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Says "The Pink Tape" Is Just "Weeks Away"Lil Uzi Vert says "The Pink Tape" is nearly here.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesSexyy Red Drops New Album, "Hood Hottest Princess"The "Pound Town" hitmaker returns with a full length effort.By Lavender Alexandria