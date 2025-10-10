Fancy Some More - Mixtape By PinkPantheress

PinkPantheress expands her world with Fancy Some More. It's a star-studded remix edition of her Fancy That mixtape, which was released earlier this year in May. The 22-track project (split in two discs) reimagines all nine original songs with help from some iconic musicians. People who appear on her new project include Anitta, SEVENTEEN, JT of City Girls, Sugababes, Kylie Minogue, Zara Larsson, Kaytranada, Ravyn Lenae, and more. While Fancy That leaned into dreamy bedroom-pop minimalism, Fancy Some More turns those same songs into dance-floor anthems, club edits, and international pop fusions. “I wanted to explore how the songs can live in different worlds while still holding onto the emotion of the original,” PinkPantheress said in a statement. “Hearing other artists reimagine it has been so inspiring.”