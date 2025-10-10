Fancy Some More - Mixtape By PinkPantheress

PinkPantheress expands her world with Fancy Some More. It's a star-studded remix edition of her Fancy That mixtape, which was released earlier this year in May. The 22-track project (split in two discs) reimagines all nine original songs with help from some iconic musicians. People who appear on her new project include Anitta, SEVENTEEN, JT of City Girls, Sugababes, Kylie Minogue, Zara Larsson, Kaytranada, Ravyn Lenae, and more. While Fancy That leaned into dreamy bedroom-pop minimalism, Fancy Some More turns those same songs into dance-floor anthems, club edits, and international pop fusions. “I wanted to explore how the songs can live in different worlds while still holding onto the emotion of the original,” PinkPantheress said in a statement. “Hearing other artists reimagine it has been so inspiring.”
Release Date: October 10, 2025
Genre: Pop
Tracklist for Fancy Some More
Disc 1
- Illegal ft. Anitta
- Illegal ft. SEVENTEEN
- Girl Like Me ft. Oklou
- Tonight ft. JADE
- Stars ft. Yves
- Noises ft. JT
- Nice to Know You ft. Sugababes
- Stateside ft. Kylie Minogue
- Stateside ft. Bladee
- Stateside ft. Zara Larsson
- Romeo ft. Ravyn Lenae
- Romeo ft. Rachel Chinouriri
Disc 2
- Illegal ft. Nia Archives
- Girl Like Me ft. Kaytranada
- Tonight ft. Basement Jaxx
- Tonight ft. Joe Goddard (of Hot Chip)
- Stars ft. DJ Caio Prince
- Noises ft. Mochakk
- Nice to Know You ft. Loukeman & Leod
- Nice to Know You ft. Sega Bodega
- Stateside ft. Groove Armada
- Romeo ft. KILIMANJARO
Disc 3 (Original Versions)
- Illegal
- Girl Like Me
- Tonight
- Stars
- Intermission
- Noises
- Nice to Know You
- Stateside
- Romeo