Fancy Some More - Mixtape By PinkPantheress

PinkPantheress reinvents her sound with a fully reimagined remix project backed by a star-studded feature list.

PinkPantheress expands her world with Fancy Some More. It's a star-studded remix edition of her Fancy That mixtape, which was released earlier this year in May. The 22-track project (split in two discs) reimagines all nine original songs with help from some iconic musicians. People who appear on her new project include Anitta, SEVENTEEN, JT of City Girls, Sugababes, Kylie Minogue, Zara Larsson, Kaytranada, Ravyn Lenae, and more. While Fancy That leaned into dreamy bedroom-pop minimalism, Fancy Some More turns those same songs into dance-floor anthems, club edits, and international pop fusions. “I wanted to explore how the songs can live in different worlds while still holding onto the emotion of the original,” PinkPantheress said in a statement. “Hearing other artists reimagine it has been so inspiring.”

Release Date: October 10, 2025

Genre: Pop

Tracklist for Fancy Some More

Disc 1

  1. Illegal ft. Anitta
  2. Illegal ft. SEVENTEEN
  3. Girl Like Me ft. Oklou
  4. Tonight ft. JADE
  5. Stars ft. Yves
  6. Noises ft. JT
  7. Nice to Know You ft. Sugababes
  8. Stateside ft. Kylie Minogue
  9. Stateside ft. Bladee
  10. Stateside ft. Zara Larsson
  11. Romeo ft. Ravyn Lenae
  12. Romeo ft. Rachel Chinouriri

    Disc 2
  13. Illegal ft. Nia Archives
  14. Girl Like Me ft. Kaytranada
  15. Tonight ft. Basement Jaxx
  16. Tonight ft. Joe Goddard (of Hot Chip)
  17. Stars ft. DJ Caio Prince
  18. Noises ft. Mochakk
  19. Nice to Know You ft. Loukeman & Leod
  20. Nice to Know You ft. Sega Bodega
  21. Stateside ft. Groove Armada
  22. Romeo ft. KILIMANJARO

    Disc 3 (Original Versions)
  23. Illegal
  24. Girl Like Me
  25. Tonight
  26. Stars
  27. Intermission
  28. Noises
  29. Nice to Know You
  30. Stateside
  31. Romeo
