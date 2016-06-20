Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, but raised on the South Shore of Montreal, Kaytranada is one of the most sought-after producers working in hip-hop today. Blowing up independently on Soundcloud with his Janet Jackson “If” remix, the producer born Louis Celestin quickly gained the opportunity to start working with some of the most exciting artists in music including Chance The Rapper, Anderson .Paak, and Syd The Kid. After building his hype for several years of touring and remixes, Kaytra’s trademark style came fully to fruition in May 2016 with the release of his debut studio album 99.9%. The critically acclaimed album has been accompanied by a worldwide headlining tour.