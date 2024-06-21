Peso Pluma Teams Up With Cardi B, Quavo & More On New Album "EXODO": Stream

The Guadalajara artist also enlisted Latin legends and current superstars like Arcángel, Anitta, Junior H, and Natanael Cano.

Guadalajara, México's own Peso Pluma has had one of the hottest streaks of any artist in the Hispanic and Latin American music sphere in recent years, momentum that he's got no plans to slow down. Moreover, he just released his 24-track juggernaut of a star-studded album in ÉXODO, which is much like his last album GÉNESIS in this regard. However, this one boasts some more interesting crossover collaborations with the likes of Cardi B, Quavo, and Rich The Kid, who appears on the single "Gimme A Second."

In addition, there are other Latine superstars like Arcángel, Anitta, Junior H, Natanael Cano, Oscar Maydon, Gabito Ballesteros, and many more on here. It's been amazing to see Peso Pluma's rapid rise in the regional Mexican music sphere, despite canceled shows over cartel death threats dampening some of his hometown exposure. Hopefully he faces no further issues in that regard, and is able to connect fans to ÉXODO in a safe and meaningful manner. After all, the tracklist contains a diverse display of styles and also indicates that the "Igual Que Un Ángel" creative's artistry will take him to further highs.

Peso Pluma has a long and likely busy summer to look forward to, and we're sure that ÉXODO won't just soundtrack his summer, but maybe yours as well. If you haven't heard the album yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check it out on YouTube below. Also down there, you can find the comments section for you to drop your thoughts on the LP and see the tracklist for any cuts that catch your attention. Also, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest hot music drops around the clock.

Peso Pluma's ÉXODO: Stream

Tracklist

Disc 1

1. LA DURANGO (ft. Junior H & Eslabon Armado)

2. ME ACTIVO (ft. Jasiel Nuñez)

3. LA PATRULLA (ft. Neton Vega)

4. LA PEOPLE II (ft. Tito Double P & Joel De La P)

5. SR. SMITH (ft. Luis R Conriquez)

6. ROMPE LA DOMPE (ft. Junior H & Oscar Maydon)

7. MAMI (ft. Chino Pacas)

8. BELANOVA (ft. Tito Double P)

9. BRUCE WAYNE

10. HOLLYWOOD (ft. Estevan Plazola)

11. RELOJ (ft. Ivan Cornejo)

12. ICE

13. SOLICITADO

14. SANTAL 33 (ft. Oscar Maydon)

15. VINO TINTO (ft. Natanael Cano & Gabito Ballesteros)

16. 14 - 14