Peso Pluma Cancels Multiple Concerts Amid Cartel Threats

Peso Pluma, the wildly popular Mexican musician, rescheduled several concerts this week without warning. Shows between September 15 and 17 in Milwaukee, Chicago, Indianapolis, and Birmingham were quietly axed. Furthermore, ticketing sites promised a rescheduling date. At the time of writing, Pluma is next scheduled to perform in Chula Vista, California on September 30.

No official reason has been given for the cancelation. However, many believe it is related to the cartel death threats Pluma received earlier in the week. As Pluma attended the VMAs on September 12, a number of banners appeared around Tijuana, Mexico. "This goes to Peso Pluma, refrain from presenting yourself on October 14, because it will be your last show due to your disrespect and loose tongue. You show up and we are going to break you," one of the banners read. Several of the banners were signed with the initials of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación. JNG is of the largest cartels in Mexico. Mexican authorities are investigating the credibility of the threats.

Why Is The Cartel Targeting Peso Pluma?

According to Tijuana mayor Montserrat Caballero, Pluma and other artists become cartel targets through their music. “Let’s be clear: They sing and make an apology of crime and thus they should know the risk and consequences,” Caballero told the New York Times. Furthermore, Caballero said the decision to cancel Pluma's October 14 concert would be based on whether the investigation determined the banners, locally referred to as narcomantas, to be legitimately from a cartel. Additionally, Pluma has been recently criticized by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Obrador took issue with "AMG", stating that “As if material things were the most important things — brand clothes, houses, jewelry, power or arrogance."

However, Pluma is not the only musician who has faced threats from the cartel. Natanael Cano recently stopped midway through "Cuerno Azulado" and declared that it was "going to get him killed". The song makes reference to drug deals, government corruption, and even infamous cartel leader El Chapo. As far back as February, ticket vendors have been offering refunds for Pluma's Tijuana show. This option was offered due to “due to insecurity and threats towards other events.”

