Fabolous Fans Hope His Cryptic IG Message Is A 50 Cent Warning Shot

Earlier this week, the Let's Rap About It podcast crew dropped a freestyle that seemed to be one big jab at 50 Cent. "Squatter's Rights" referenced 50's criticisms of Jim Jones, Maino, Dave East, and Fabolous for allegedly being broke and not being able to pay rent, all of which stemmed from the rappers and podcasters not liking the G-Unit mogul's participation in Netflix's Diddy docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

Since then, it seems like everyone's taking a break for the holidays. But fans still want blood.

In 50 Cent's case, he recently issued a New Year's message that seemed to indirectly clap back at his rivals. "Let’s toast to success, health, and prosperity. I’m planning my new year. When I’m done, I’ll come out to play. You know everyone who plays with me wishes they didn’t in the end," he wrote on social media. It's not specific by any means, but fans aren't accepting any other context for it.

Similarly, Fabolous recently made an Instagram post that has many fans talking. "Back on my BULLS**t.." he captioned a photo dump of his recent Chicago trip. Of course, this caption could just be a reference to the NBA team and the color-coordinated fit on display, but some fans in the comments are hoping for some lyrical heat. Also, you will see many people either clowning or defending Fif down there as well, so the demand is definitely rising no matter where you look. In fact, this sentiment already flooded Fab's earlier posts this week.

Take all of this with a massive grain of salt, as it's purely fan interpretation with no real basis other than context. We'll see what actually goes down...

50 Cent's Diddy Documentary

As for what issues these folks had with 50 Cent, they found his participation in the Diddy documentary as its executive producer to be petty, exploitative, and biased. Those criticisms have come from other pop culture corners, not just rappers and hip-hop fans picking a side.

Nevertheless, we'll see if 2026 opens up with some social media trolling, some shots in the booth, both, neither, or something else entirely. Fabolous and 50 Cent's previously meager connection might become a big part of their upcoming year...