Diddy & Biggie's Son's Horrifying Sexual Assault Lawsuit Receives Major Update

BY Zachary Horvath
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 08: C.J Wallace attends The Biggie Experience: "The Return Of The King" Private Launch on March 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro via Imagn Images
Diddy and Biggie's son, CJ Wallace were both accused of sexual assault by Jonathan Hay in a lawsuit filed back in July 2025.

The man accusing Diddy and CJ Wallace (The Notorious B.I.G's son) of sexual assault can breathe a sigh of relief this week. In a report from The New York Post, Jonathan Hay's suit is advancing in court after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael E. Whitaker shut down nearly all of Wallace's arguments.

Claims that are also attached to him and Diddy include sexual battery, false imprisonment, and emotional distress. As a result of this ruling, Wallace must respond to the complaint by next Friday, February 13.

If you can't recall, these accusations were filed by Hay, a record producer who's worked with acts like Rihanna, back in July 2025. Initially, his complaint didn't tag Wallace. However, after about a week, Hay accused the late rapper's son of enabling and helping Diddy with these alleged actions.

Those include the incarcerated mogul beating up the man and then forcing oral sex onto him during a 2020 studio session. Hay says this all took place while they were working on a remix tape honoring Biggie.

He went to the cops with this alleged encounter, and the police relayed to the public that Diddy "removed the shirt to uncover his penis and told Hay to come finish him off."

Hay alleges that Diddy then "finished himself off and ejaculated on one of Notorious B.I.G. shirts." After completing the act, the Bad Boy CEO allegedly threw the shirt onto Hay and allegedly said, "Rest in peace BIG."

Diddy's Expedited Appeal Request Approved

Hay then alleged another oral sex incident occurred in 2021, with Diddy forcing him to perform the act. In retaliation, Wallace sued the publicist for defamation and that's how we have reached this latest update.

Diddy's team previously denied any wrongdoing after this came to light. "Mr. Combs categorically denies as false and defamatory all claims that he sexually abused anyone."

But despite one of the rapper's many suits going through, he did receive some positive news. Yesterday, it was reported that Diddy's request for an expedited appeal for his federal case was approved.

This means that he will be able to argue in front of the court by April 9, 2026. With how dense and complex his case was, it could have taken at least 18 months for this to happen.

While it's still probably a long shot Diddy gets out earlier than May 8, 2028, he at least has a chance.

