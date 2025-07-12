Biggie's Son CJ Accused Of Facilitating Alleged Diddy Assault

Following the explosive Diddy trial, many accusations and civil lawsuits against him continue to pile up as he awaits sentencing. One of the most disturbing recent sexual assault allegations involved a shirt belonging to Biggie Smalls, and the accusations are now roping in Big's son, CJ Wallace.

Per TMZ, a Fourth of July complaint from an anonymous man claims that CJ assisted Sean Combs' alleged sexual assault of the plaintiff. The accuser claims The Notorious B.I.G.'s son was part of a group of men that lured him to a Revolt TV location in 2020 in a Combs Corporations vehicle. He alleged that the Bad Boy mogul then tried to force his penis into his mouth and told him they'd no longer work together.

Furthermore, the John Doe alleged that Combs' team got humiliating evidence of the event, and that CJ was among other folks who took the accuser back home. This is the same man who accused Diddy of masturbating into Biggie's old shirt and throwing it at him around this same timeframe. In another alleged meeting, the New York artist and executive allegedly told the anonymous man he would "f**k the s**t out of him" before grabbing his genitals.

Diddy Lawsuit

Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also, the accuser alleged that CJ and others promised business partnerships as compensation for his problems with Combs. But he alleged that this was just a ruse leading to sexual assault. The John Doe seeks damages from all defendants in this case.

"Mr. Combs’s trial and acquittal on trafficking and RICO charges proves what we have been saying all along: Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone," Diddy's legal team reportedly alleged to TMZ. "That people continue to broadcast and file false accusations – no matter how heinous and uncorroborated – is unfortunate, but Mr. Combs will not back down. He will fight for as long as necessary to win his full vindication."