Diddy's legal team has issued a firm response to the newest lawsuit the Bad Boy mogul is facing, shutting down an anonymous plaintiff's allegations of sexual battery and emotional distress. The lawsuit accused him of allegedly masturbating into a shirt previously worn by The Notorious B.I.G. and throwing it on a John Doe during an encounter in Los Angeles in 2020.

In a statement provided to TMZ, Diddy's lawyers responded: "Mr. Combs’s trial and acquittal on trafficking and RICO charges prove what we have been saying all along: Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone. That people continue to broadcast and file false accusations -- no matter how heinous and uncorroborated -- is unfortunate, but Mr. Combs will not back down. He will fight for as long as necessary to win his full vindication."

In the lawsuit, John Doe claims Diddy invited him to a listening session for an unreleased project with The Notorious B.I.G. When he arrived at the warehouse, Diddy allegedly provided everyone with drugs, and Doe felt pressure to take ketamine.

At one point in the night, he stumbled into a room alone with Diddy, who was allegedly watching porn on his phone. While masturbating, he allegedly told Doe to "finish" him off before ejaculating onto one of Biggie's shirts. He then threw the garment at Doe.

When Is Diddy's Sentencing?

The lawsuit comes after a jury found Diddy not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering earlier this month. Despite the positive verdict, they still found him guilty on two counts of the lesser crime of transportation to engage in prostitution. For that crime, he has a sentencing hearing set for October 3rd. He faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars and only has 10 months in credit for time served.