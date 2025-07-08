Official Verdict Sheet From Diddy's Criminal Trial Revealed

A full copy of the verdict sheet in Diddy's highly publicized criminal trial has been published by TMZ. It reveals how the jury submitted their not guilty and guilty decisions in the case. The group found Diddy not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, but did find him guilty on two counts of the lesser crime of transportation to engage in prostitution.

On Tuesday, he appeared in court in New York City for a post-trial hearing. His attorneys proposed moving up his sentencing date from October 3rd to September 22nd. Judge Arun Subramanian has yet to make a ruling on the proposal, but previously shot down Diddy's attempt at getting out on bond in the immediate wake of the verdict.

He faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars and only has 10 months in credit for time served. Once freed, his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, recently told The Associated Press that Diddy will enter into a treatment program for domestic batterers.

New Diddy Lawsuit

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy aka Sean Combs in attendance before Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

While he was found not guilty in his criminal trial, Diddy is now facing a new lawsuit from an anonymous plaintiff accusing him of alleged sexual battery and emotional distress. The John Doe details an incident in which the Bad Boy mogul allegedly masturbated into a shirt previously worn by The Notorious B.I.G. and threw it at him during a party in Los Angeles in 2020.