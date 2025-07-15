Diddy Enters Therapy & Drug Programs While Awaiting Sentencing

NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy is currently remaining behind bars in New York City while he awaits his sentencing date on October 3rd.

Diddy is reportedly enrolled in a program called STOP, as he awaits his sentencing behind bars. According to TMZ, it is offered to inmates and is focused on preventing sexual assault as well as domestic and dating violence. Additionally, he is undergoing therapy and is in a drug abuse program. Sources for the outlet say the Bad Boy mogul is focusing on bettering himself, with one describing it as his "path toward redemption."

While Diddy was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in his criminal trial, earlier this month, the jury still convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The prosecution has recommended a 4-year sentence.

Last week, Judge Arun Subramanian confirmed that October 3rd will be his sentencing date. This came despite requests from the defense team to move it up. He previously shot down an attempt at getting Diddy out on bond following the verdict as well.

Diddy Lawsuits
Syndication: Tallahassee
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew. Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Images

While he avoided the most serious charges in his criminal trial, Diddy is already facing new civil lawsuits. In one of them, an anonymous plaintiff is accusing him of alleged sexual battery and emotional distress. The John Doe claims the Bad Boy mogul allegedly masturbated into a shirt previously worn by The Notorious B.I.G. and threw it at him during a party in Los Angeles in 2020.

Diddy's legal team has already shot down the claim. In a statement provided to TMZ, they responded: "Mr. Combs’s trial and acquittal on trafficking and RICO charges prove what we have been saying all along: Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone. That people continue to broadcast and file false accusations -- no matter how heinous and uncorroborated -- is unfortunate, but Mr. Combs will not back down. He will fight for as long as necessary to win his full vindication."

