Diddy Enters Therapy & Drug Programs While Awaiting Sentencing

Diddy is reportedly enrolled in a program called STOP, as he awaits his sentencing behind bars. According to TMZ, it is offered to inmates and is focused on preventing sexual assault as well as domestic and dating violence. Additionally, he is undergoing therapy and is in a drug abuse program. Sources for the outlet say the Bad Boy mogul is focusing on bettering himself, with one describing it as his "path toward redemption."

While Diddy was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in his criminal trial, earlier this month, the jury still convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The prosecution has recommended a 4-year sentence.

Last week, Judge Arun Subramanian confirmed that October 3rd will be his sentencing date. This came despite requests from the defense team to move it up. He previously shot down an attempt at getting Diddy out on bond following the verdict as well.

Read More: Adin Ross Reveals He Will Livestream With Diddy If The Mogul Gets Out

Diddy Lawsuits

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew. Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Images

While he avoided the most serious charges in his criminal trial, Diddy is already facing new civil lawsuits. In one of them, an anonymous plaintiff is accusing him of alleged sexual battery and emotional distress. The John Doe claims the Bad Boy mogul allegedly masturbated into a shirt previously worn by The Notorious B.I.G. and threw it at him during a party in Los Angeles in 2020.