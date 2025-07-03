Diddy Hit With $10 Million Lawsuit From Male Dancer With Disturbing Allegations

The lawsuit comes after the jury in Diddy's criminal trial found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering.

While he received good news in his criminal trial on Wednesday, Diddy is also now facing a new $10 million civil lawsuit in Los Angeles from a former model and actor, Edmond Laurent. He is suing Diddy as well as multiple Jane and John Does for alleged assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and sexual battery as well as civil conspiracy and aiding and abetting.

The full complaint details a litany of alleged incidents that took place in various hotels in the late 2000s, according to Variety. In one encounter, Laurent alleges Diddy and an anonymous woman drugged and raped him after purposefully poking holes in a condom. The move exposed the plaintiff to a sexually transmitted infection.

With the lawsuit, he is seeking $10 million. “As a consequence of Defendants’ actions, Plaintiff has suffered long-term medical conditions, including but not limited to stomach cancer,” the lawsuit alleges.

Laurent's attorney, Rodney Diggs, said in a statement to Variety: “This lawsuit is not just about seeking justice for one man — it is about holding powerful individuals accountable when they use their influence to exploit, degrade, and destroy lives behind closed doors. For years, Mr. Laurent suffered in silence — his career, body and spirit irreparably damaged by the trauma he endured. Today, that silence ends. No amount of fame, fortune, or intimidation should shield anyone from being held responsible for their actions.”

Diddy Trial Verdict
Syndication: Tallahassee
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Images

The lawsuit comes after the jury in Diddy's highly publicized criminal trial found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering on Wednesday. Despite the ruling, they still found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

His defense team attempted to get him out on bail immediately, but Judge Arun Subramanian shot down the idea. Instead, he proposed a sentencing date of October 3, but admitted he'd consider moving it up at the request of the defense.

