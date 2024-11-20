Diddy Faces Sodomy Allegation From "RoboCop" Stuntman

Diddy is facing several new lawsuits.

Diddy is facing several new lawsuits as of Wednesday morning, with one accusing him of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a man identified as “John Doe” in New York in 2001. The claim, filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, alleges that the man, who once worked as a stuntman on RoboCop, met with the Bad Boy mogul at a hotel near Central Park for what was believed to be a music video audition. After consuming a Diet Coke, John Doe alleges he blacked out. He allegedly woke up to Diddy sodomizing him with one of his bodyguards and another man in the room.

John Doe says he fled the hotel in shock but left behind his beloved RoboCop stuntman jacket. He never saw it again. “Once back at home, Plaintiff tried to put the event out of his mind, but was reminded of it when he painfully defecated a used condom and realized he was bleeding rectally. When the bleeding did not stop for a couple of days, Plaintiff visited a local clinic and then a proctologist, who repaired Plaintiff’s a*** with a laser procedure,” the complaint reads, as caught by AllHipHop.

Diddy Performs At Florida A&M University

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew. Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee. Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Images

As for damages, John Doe alleges he sought medical treatment for rectal bleeding and a broken tooth. He also says he dealt with alleged emotional trauma. Diddy’s already repeatedly denied all of the allegations he’s faced over the last year. In a statement previously provided to CNN, his team slammed Tony Buzbee’s “barrage of lawsuits” as “shameless publicity stunts designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs.”