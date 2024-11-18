Diddy Accuses Federal Police Of Raiding His Prison Cell And Taking His Trial Materials

Diddy's legal team is still going hard against the prosecution.

Diddy and his defense team in his federal case for alleged sex trafficking continue to launch scathing accusations against the prosecution. According to new legal court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, his attorney Marc Agnifilo accused federal authorities of raiding his prison cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Agnifilo claims they learned of this on Friday (November 15), and that police took attorney-client privileged material including notes about the upcoming trial from Sean Combs to his legal team about witnesses and strategies for the May court proceeding. Furthermore, his lawyer alleged that prosecutors already confessed to having notes from his jail cell from a search and seizure that the defense claims violates his Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendment rights.

In addition, Diddy's legal team accused the prosecution of denying him bail and keeping him in jail unjustifiably with this prison cell material that they reportedly seized. As such, his attorney wants a hearing to investigate this immediately and determine who authorized this alleged raid, who decided what to seize, who made the order to give materials to the U.S. Attorney's Office and carried it out, who posited their delivery to prosecutors and fulfilled it, who chose not to tell him about it, and exactly what they took.

Diddy At Super Bowl LII

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Diddy's lawyer reportedly blasted this move, and federal authorities still haven't addressed this at press time. This comes after prosecutors claimed he was trying to tamper with his federal case from prison, so the defense argues that this jail cell search violates his attorney-client privilege rights in order to combat this. Also, the government claimed the Bad Boy mogul sought to "subvert the integrity" of his trial. "This search and seizure are in violation of Mr. Combs’ [constitutional] rights," Marc Agnifilo reportedly wrote, per Billboard. "The targeted seizure of a pre-trial detainee’s work product and privileged materials – created in preparation for trial – is outrageous government conduct amounting to a substantive due process violation."