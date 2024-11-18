Shyne Alleges He Spat In Diddy's Face And Almost Sued Him Over Club Shooting

Shyne's allegation-heavy promo run is still chugging along.

While Diddy waits for more updates in his federal case for alleged sex trafficking, Shyne continues to launch a lot of allegations against him. His more recent appearance was on The Breakfast Club, where he told folks that he once almost spat in Sean Combs' face when he went to visit him in prison and almost sued him, as well. Moreover, for those unaware, the Belizean artist and politician claims that his Bad Boy boss turned him into the "fall guy" for a 1999 club shooting that resulted in the former serving almost nine years in jail. In addition, he's promoting his new Honorable Hulu documentary, talking about the Puff Daddy situation and explaining how he feels betrayed.

But some don't believe Shyne's allegations about Diddy, including Funk Flex. "Now, Shyne, I see you being careful with your words, too," the DJ remarked on-air during his Saturday night (November 16) program on Hot 97. "You’re tippy-toeing ’cause you don’t want me full blast on your face. [...] Listen. You should get a bag of money for a bag of lies. I’m okay with that, bro. I'ma tell you, Shyne – punk. That's what you are. You're a punk."

Shyne Keeps Going At Diddy

Meanwhile, here's what Diddy had to say about these allegations from Shyne via a statement from his representative. "Mr. Combs categorically denies Mr. Barrow’s [Shyne's] allegations, including any suggestion that he orchestrated Mr. Barrow to 'take the fall' or 'sacrificed' him by directing witnesses to testify against him," the statement read. "These claims are unequivocally false. Mr. Combs was acquitted of all charges related to the 1999 Club New York incident and has consistently maintained his innocence. He cannot accept or condone any characterization of his actions as 'demonic' or 'malicious.'

"Mr. Combs appreciates the path Mr. Barrow has pursued and wishes him continued success," Diddy's statement about the Shyne allegations continued. "It is unfortunate that Mr. Barrow has chosen to revisit these allegations. Mr. Combs trusts that responsible journalism will weigh both the established legal outcomes and Mr. Combs’ positive, longstanding support for those he has worked with." It looks like neither side will budge on their assessment of the tale, so we can expect this feud to continue.