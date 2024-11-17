Diddy Accused Of Paying To Use Other Inmates’ Phone Accounts For Unmonitored Calls

It goes without saying that it's just the beginning of a long and difficult legal battle for Diddy. The Bad Boy mogul is currently in prison in New York, facing charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. His trial is expected to begin in May of next year, and he's being held without bond. His fifth bond hearing is scheduled for November 22. He's additionally facing various lawsuits from men and women accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more.
Now, in a new court filing, prosecutors allege that he's used other inmates' phone accounts to make unmonitored calls. They accuse him of allegedly evading federal regulations by doing so. They also claim this allegedly makes him untrustworthy in establishing he could follow release conditions if granted bond.
Prosecutors Push To Deny Diddy Bond
This is far from all prosecutors are accusing Diddy of, however. They also believe he allegedly paid Kalenna Harper to come to his defense amid Dawn Richard's lawsuit against him. Their filing points to 128 total alleged communications leading up to Harper's public response to the lawsuit, which she posted in September of this year.
They also accuse Diddy of organizing a social media campaign with his family to allegedly sway jurors with a birthday video. "The defendant has shown repeatedly — even while in custody — that he will flagrantly and repeatedly flout rules in order to improperly impact the outcome of his case," they allege. "[Combs] explicitly discussed with his family how to ensure that the video had his desired effect on potential jury members in this case." Diddy's latest bail proposal includes $50 million in bail, as well as constant surveillance and no contact with anyone besides his lawyers.
