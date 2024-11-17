Diddy Accused Of Paying To Use Other Inmates’ Phone Accounts For Unmonitored Calls

Diddy is facing more allegations.

It goes without saying that it's just the beginning of a long and difficult legal battle for Diddy. The Bad Boy mogul is currently in prison in New York, facing charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. His trial is expected to begin in May of next year, and he's being held without bond. His fifth bond hearing is scheduled for November 22. He's additionally facing various lawsuits from men and women accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more.

Now, in a new court filing, prosecutors allege that he's used other inmates' phone accounts to make unmonitored calls. They accuse him of allegedly evading federal regulations by doing so. They also claim this allegedly makes him untrustworthy in establishing he could follow release conditions if granted bond.

Prosecutors Push To Deny Diddy Bond

Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is far from all prosecutors are accusing Diddy of, however. They also believe he allegedly paid Kalenna Harper to come to his defense amid Dawn Richard's lawsuit against him. Their filing points to 128 total alleged communications leading up to Harper's public response to the lawsuit, which she posted in September of this year.