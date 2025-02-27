Diddy Accused Of Claiming He Ordered 2Pac’s Murder During Alleged Sexual Assault

Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A male escort recently hit Diddy with a new lawsuit, accusing the Bad Boy founder of drugging and sexually assaulting him.

Diddy is dealing with no shortage of legal issues lately, and the long list of damning allegations he's facing only continues to grow. Currently, the Bad Boy founder is behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. He was arrested in September on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. Over the past year or so, he's also been hit with several lawsuits accusing him of various forms of abuse.

Today, for example, AllHipHop reported that an anonymous man is suing him. The man accuses Diddy of hiring him as an escort in 2012, sexually assaulting him, and more. In the lawsuit, the man recalls allegedly meeting Diddy at the InterContinental Hotel in New York City. While at the hotel, the mogul allegedly followed him to the bathroom and sodomized him.

Diddy's Lawyer Quits
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The man accuses Diddy of using intimidation tactics during the alleged assault. Allegedly, this included claiming to have ordered 2Pac's murder. “If I can get Pac hit, what the f*ck do you think can happen to you?” Diddy allegedly asked him. As a result, the man says he agreed to stay quiet about the alleged assault out of fear for his safety. Diddy's latest accuser also suspects he was allegedly drugged, either with a bottle of water or baby oil that was rubbed on his body.

This new lawsuit arrives just a few days after one of Diddy's attorneys, Anthony Ricco, decided to withdraw from his criminal case. “Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs,” he explained in an affidavit. “It is respectfully but regrettably requested that the court grant the relief requested.” Diddy is awaiting his trial, which is currently scheduled for May of this year.

