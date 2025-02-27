Diddy Accused Of Claiming He Ordered 2Pac’s Murder During Alleged Sexual Assault

Diddy is dealing with no shortage of legal issues lately, and the long list of damning allegations he's facing only continues to grow. Currently, the Bad Boy founder is behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. He was arrested in September on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. Over the past year or so, he's also been hit with several lawsuits accusing him of various forms of abuse.

Today, for example, AllHipHop reported that an anonymous man is suing him. The man accuses Diddy of hiring him as an escort in 2012, sexually assaulting him, and more. In the lawsuit, the man recalls allegedly meeting Diddy at the InterContinental Hotel in New York City. While at the hotel, the mogul allegedly followed him to the bathroom and sodomized him.

Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The man accuses Diddy of using intimidation tactics during the alleged assault. Allegedly, this included claiming to have ordered 2Pac's murder. “If I can get Pac hit, what the f*ck do you think can happen to you?” Diddy allegedly asked him. As a result, the man says he agreed to stay quiet about the alleged assault out of fear for his safety. Diddy's latest accuser also suspects he was allegedly drugged, either with a bottle of water or baby oil that was rubbed on his body.