Keefe D's Tupac Murder Trial Delayed Due To Overwhelming Evidence

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 753 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Keefe D Tupac Murder Trial Delayed Evidence Hip Hop News
Jul 23, 1993; USA; Tupac Shakur from the film Poetic Justice. Mandatory Credit: Columbia Pictures/Entertainment Pictures via USA TODAY NETWORK / © ZUMA Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Keefe D's defense will now have more time to comb through evidence in the Tupac trial, which comes amid other legal problems for him.

The mystery of Tupac Shakur's murder continues to captivate audiences even beyond the upcoming trial that Duane Keith "Keefe D" Davis is facing for it. While we're on the subject, though 2Pac's alleged killer just got a big new update in his case, according to AllHipHop.

A Las Vegas judge reportedly delayed the trial's start date back by six months to August 10, 2026, which is not even a month away from the 30-year anniversary of the shooting. As for why this pushback occurred, it's reportedly so that Keefe D's legal team can review an overwhelming amount of evidence in the court's possession. The massive heap of material means that more time will seek to ensure a more fair process.

Reportedly, prosecutors didn't push back against Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny's decision. Keefe's attorney Robert Draskovich is his newest legal ally, as he replaced his earlier lawyers in this case. This decision came shortly after Keefe D received a prison sentence for fighting another inmate in the Clark County Detention Center, where he's been since his September arrest in 2023 over this 2Pac case.

Read More: De La Soul Reveals What Ignited Their Beef With 2Pac

Tupac Shooting
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 1996. (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage/Getty Images)

As for Keefe D's sentence for this conviction, it's a 16 to 40-month bid which will credit his time served. He has been waiting for this trial for a long time, facing accusations that he organized the drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas.

However, Davis' previous words on this matter have complicated both his defense and the arguments prosecutors have against him. This is because of multiple conflicting accounts, retracted statements, changes of the story, and other details. Mainly, Keefe's legal defense rests on his alleged exaggeration of his involvement for the sake of selling products like books and himself, in the case of interviews.

Following the death of alleged gunman Orlando Anderson in 1998, many others involved in this situation have since passed away. So Keefe D is now one of the few living souls with a direct connection to it, as he's Anderson's uncle. We will see what this trial delay leads to in court, and whether or not this 2Pac mystery will come to a close.

Read More: Keefe D Claims Diddy Allegedly Placed A $1 Million Hit On 2Pac

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Duane Davis, Accused Killer Of Tupac Shakur, Returns To Court Music 2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Requests Trial Delay After New Witnesses Are Identified 905
Keefe D Wants 2Pac Charges Dropped Crime News Crime Keefe D Wants 2Pac Murder Charges Dropped By Nevada Supreme Court 710
Sean "Diddy" Combs And Ciroc Vodka Presents The Real White Party - Arrivals Music Tupac's Family Investigating Alleged Diddy Connection To His Murder 1316
TimesTalks Presents: An Evening With Sean "Diddy" Combs Music Keefe D Claims Diddy Put Hit On Tupac For $1M In New Audio Used In Court 22.9K
Comments 0