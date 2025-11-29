Keefe D's Tupac Murder Trial Delayed Due To Overwhelming Evidence

The mystery of Tupac Shakur's murder continues to captivate audiences even beyond the upcoming trial that Duane Keith "Keefe D" Davis is facing for it. While we're on the subject, though 2Pac's alleged killer just got a big new update in his case, according to AllHipHop.

A Las Vegas judge reportedly delayed the trial's start date back by six months to August 10, 2026, which is not even a month away from the 30-year anniversary of the shooting. As for why this pushback occurred, it's reportedly so that Keefe D's legal team can review an overwhelming amount of evidence in the court's possession. The massive heap of material means that more time will seek to ensure a more fair process.

Reportedly, prosecutors didn't push back against Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny's decision. Keefe's attorney Robert Draskovich is his newest legal ally, as he replaced his earlier lawyers in this case. This decision came shortly after Keefe D received a prison sentence for fighting another inmate in the Clark County Detention Center, where he's been since his September arrest in 2023 over this 2Pac case.

Tupac Shooting

Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 1996. (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage/Getty Images)

As for Keefe D's sentence for this conviction, it's a 16 to 40-month bid which will credit his time served. He has been waiting for this trial for a long time, facing accusations that he organized the drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas.

However, Davis' previous words on this matter have complicated both his defense and the arguments prosecutors have against him. This is because of multiple conflicting accounts, retracted statements, changes of the story, and other details. Mainly, Keefe's legal defense rests on his alleged exaggeration of his involvement for the sake of selling products like books and himself, in the case of interviews.