- MusicKiller Mike Speaks On Rap Lyrics As Criminal Evidence In Upcoming Doc Clip"As We Speak: Rap Music On Trial" premieres on Paramount+ on Tuesday, February 27 following its Sundance premiere.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeYNW Melly's Lyrics Could Be Used Against Him In CourtThe move comes just a few weeks after Young Thug's prosecution made a similar move.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYNW Melly's Attorney Files Motion To Suppress Cell Phone, Cites "Legally Insufficient" AffidavitDetective M. Moretti, who was accused of witness intimidation in YNW Melly's first trial, signed the affidavit.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeYoung Thug Co-Defendant Yak Gotti Compares Lyrics To Jack Nicholson's "The Shining"Yak Gotti's defense are trying to get the lyrics dismissed from the case. By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Thug & YSL's RICO Trial Will Accept Rap Lyrics As Evidence, Judge DecidesJudge Glanville clarified that prosecutors must establish a solid foundation before using 17 sets of rhymes against the collective.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicProsecutors In YNW Melly Case Seek To Add Evidence Of Witness TamperingYNW Melly may be facing another hurdle in his upcoming retrial.By Cole Blake
- MusicRich Homie Quan Offering $1 Million For Evidence He Snitched On Young ThugThe rapper previously got hit with "rat" allegations due to a leaked audio allegedly showing him speaking on Young Thug's RICO case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDiddy Accused Of Withholding Evidence In Ex-Nanny's Wrongful Firing CaseAllegedly, Sean Combs has failed to give the plaintiff in this wrongful termination case the evidence she requested long ago.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug's Lawyer Wants To Dismiss Other Jail Calls From YSL RICO CaseThug's attorney Brian Steel stated that calls made by anyone other than the rapper himself are just hearsay.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYNW Melly Achieves Small Victories In Trial Over Use Of EvidenceThe rapper and his legal team heard some good news on his trial's fourth day. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTory Lanez's Lawyer Claims To Have New Evidence Releasing Today For National DNA DayBaez Law Firm teased the news about their Canadian client's case via Instagram earlier today.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeTory Lanez Case: 47 Prosecution Exhibits Surfaces Including Megan Thee Stallion X-RayExhibits from Tory Lanez's trial for shooting Megan Thee Stallion surface online. By Aron A.