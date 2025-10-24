New Footage Shows Alleged Killer Wiping Down Getaway Car After Foolio’s Murder

A disturbing new piece of evidence has emerged in the murder case of Florida rapper Julio Foolio (real name Charles Andrew Jones II), showing alleged killer Sean Gathright wiping down what investigators say was the getaway vehicle immediately after the June 23, 2024 shooting.

Court-presented surveillance reveals Gathright at his grandmother’s residence. In the video, he's cleaning a dark Chevy Impala that authorities believe was used to transport assailants away from the shooting scene. The act has become a centerpiece of the prosecution’s argument, suggesting post-crime behavior meant to erase evidence. The visuals were aired publicly via social media and court filings. And they include timestamps and license-plate data forming a chain linking the car to the crime.

Prosecutors are arguing that the act of wiping down the vehicle is evidence of consciousness of guilt. Gathright faces multiple counts including premeditated murder and attempted murder, per court documents.



Defense attorneys, meanwhile, are expected to challenge the footage’s admissibility, questioning whether the video establishes Gathright’s direct involvement in the actual shooting or simply his presence after the fact.

The footage intensifies public scrutiny of the case and raises the stakes for both prosecution and defense. Foolio was fatally shot in Tampa, Florida, while celebrating his 26th birthday. Investigators determined the killing was a “targeted, gang-related” shooting involving rival Jacksonville gangs ATK and 1200. Following the tragedy, authorities were able to identify five suspects. Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, and Alicia Andrews were taken into custody in July. The final suspect, Davion Murphy, was reportedly on the run until January 2025.