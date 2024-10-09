Foolio Murder: Florida Reportedly Seeks Death Penalty For Three Suspects

BYCaroline Fisher240 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
VIA HNHH
foolio
Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, and Rashad Murphy could reportedly have a long road ahead of them.

In June of this year, Foolio was tragically shot and killed outside of a Tampa hotel while celebrating his 26th birthday. Five suspects were later identified, Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, Alicia Andrews, and Davion Murphy. At the time of writing, Davion Murphy is still allegedly on the run. The others are currently in custody facing various charges.

According to documents obtained by XXL, Florida State Attorney Susan S. Lopez filed a motion this week revealing Florida's intention to hand Chance, Gathright, and Rashad Murphy the death penalty if they're found guilty. They've all been hit with charges of alleged first-degree murder, murder conspiracy, and attempted murder. It's unclear why Andrews is not listed on the death penalty motion. The outlet points out speculation that she could be cooperating with authorities, but this is not confirmed.

Read More: Foolio Murder Suspect Allegedly Gets Into Twitter Spaces Spat While On The Run

Alicia Andrews Not Listed In Florida State Attorney's Death Penalty Motion

In August, Chance and Andrews pleaded not guilty to four counts of premeditated first-degree murder, according to XXL. Gathright pleaded not guilty to two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, attempted premeditated first-degree murder, and tampering with physical evidence per WTSP. Chance and Andrews are accused of tracking Foolio's whereabouts while the Murphys and Gathright allegedly carried out the shooting. Chance, Andrews, and Gathright were all denied bond in August. "The evidence of this coordinated attack is overwhelming," State Attorney Suzy Lopez said at the time. "And our community is safer when they are behind bars."

As for Davion Murphy, it was reported last month that authorities believed he was still at large in the Jacksonville area. Shortly after, he allegedly got into an argument with another user on Twitter Spaces, and a clip of the spat made its rounds online. What do you think of the state of Florida reportedly seeking the death penalty for three of the suspects charged in Foolio's murder? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Foolio's Posthumous Album, "Demi God," Is Here: Stream

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...