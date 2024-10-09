Foolio Murder: Florida Reportedly Seeks Death Penalty For Three Suspects

Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, and Rashad Murphy could reportedly have a long road ahead of them.

In June of this year, Foolio was tragically shot and killed outside of a Tampa hotel while celebrating his 26th birthday. Five suspects were later identified, Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, Alicia Andrews, and Davion Murphy. At the time of writing, Davion Murphy is still allegedly on the run. The others are currently in custody facing various charges.

According to documents obtained by XXL, Florida State Attorney Susan S. Lopez filed a motion this week revealing Florida's intention to hand Chance, Gathright, and Rashad Murphy the death penalty if they're found guilty. They've all been hit with charges of alleged first-degree murder, murder conspiracy, and attempted murder. It's unclear why Andrews is not listed on the death penalty motion. The outlet points out speculation that she could be cooperating with authorities, but this is not confirmed.

Alicia Andrews Not Listed In Florida State Attorney's Death Penalty Motion

In August, Chance and Andrews pleaded not guilty to four counts of premeditated first-degree murder, according to XXL. Gathright pleaded not guilty to two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, attempted premeditated first-degree murder, and tampering with physical evidence per WTSP. Chance and Andrews are accused of tracking Foolio's whereabouts while the Murphys and Gathright allegedly carried out the shooting. Chance, Andrews, and Gathright were all denied bond in August. "The evidence of this coordinated attack is overwhelming," State Attorney Suzy Lopez said at the time. "And our community is safer when they are behind bars."