Foolio Murder Suspect Promises To “Be Home Soon” Despite Arrest

Social media users are confused.

As fans and loved ones continue to mourn the tragic and untimely death of Foolio, investigators have made some progress, arresting four individuals accused of carrying out the murder. The Jacksonville rapper was shot at a Tampa Holiday Inn back in June, where he was celebrating his 26th birthday with friends.Sean Gathright, Isaiah Chance Jr., Alicia Andrews, and Rashad Murphy are currently in custody for their alleged involvement, and police are still searching for the fifth and final suspect.

Obviously, the people believed to have been involved in the shooting could be looking at some serious time behind bars. With that being said, however, one of them recently teased his return. Isaiah Chance Jr. took to his Instagram story today with an odd message to his followers.

Isaiah Chance Jr. Shares Strange Message On IG

"I miss y'all and I miss the [world]," he wrote. "I'll be home soon." It's unclear whether or not there's any truth to Chance Jr.'s claims, but Foolio's fans think it's unlikely. After all, he's facing a first-degree murder charge, and authorities have high-quality surveillance footage of the shooting. This is far from the only bizarre social media activity fans have seen since Foolio's passing, however. Immediately after his death was confirmed, his Instagram account began posting cryptic messages, leaving supporters confused.

The late rapper's mother, Sandrikas Mays, has since taken over the account. "I'm running his account now," she told SayCheeseTV earlier this month. "Before, somebody had his password or whatever and I'm just able to retrieve it from his phone. Before, I wasn't running his account. But as of right now, you can see the different stuff on there now, me posting songs. Now, I am running the account." What do you think of Foolio's alleged killer claiming he'll be home soon? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

