Foolio's Mom Breaks Silence On The Unusual Instagram Activity On Her Son's Account

Fans have been confused and spooked for over a month and now we have an answer.

Over the last month, the fans of late Jacksonville, Florida rapper Foolio have been in a state of confusion. Some unknown person was sharing some pretty haunting posts via the MC's Instagram account. Comments underneath Yungeen Ace's page to Story uploads about "Foolio" still be alive are just a few examples of the disturbing activity people have been witnessing. Even up to now, no one knows who this suspicious user is. However, fans can finally take some sort of sigh of relief. According to XXL, Foolio's mom, Sandrikas Mays, sat down for an interview that was published with SayCheeseTV yesterday.

During their conversation, Mays and the platform spoke about her childhood and of course her son's as well. However, at around the 48:24 mark of the video below, they get into what has been going on with his IG account. According to Mays, she is now under full control of what is being posted. However, she also adds that the posts that his followers were experiencing before were not her doing. "I'm running his account now. Before, somebody had his password or whatever and I'm just able to retrieve it from his phone. Before, I wasn't running his account. But as of right now, you can see the different stuff on there now, me posting songs. Now, I am running the account".

Foolio's Mom Explains What's Been Going On With Her Son's IG

Foolio's mom never said exactly when she regained the reins but is great to hear that someone close to him has it under control. Before they got into this topic, Mays revealed that she trying to get a new album out for Foolio called Demigod. Apparently, she is aiming for August 18, which is his dad's birthday. But if that doesn't come to fruition it will be out either by the end of the month or the beginning of September.