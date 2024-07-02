Foolio's Alleged Instagram Hacker Claims "The Game Just Begun", Freaking Out Fans Again

This now-deleted post includes an old WWE clip with a wrestler who looks like Foolio.

Fans of Foolio continue to be disgusted, perplexed, and frightened, as his Instagram account remains active. Ever since the Florida rapper's death was confirmed by his attorney on June 23, somehow someone has a hold of his social media account. The alleged hacker is still currently unknown and might be for a while as it is the internet after all. This suspicious activity was first noticed on June 28. The mystery person behind the keyboard left some "🗑️" emojis under Yungeen Ace's second distasteful diss track, "Game Over". The comment has since been deleted, but it prompted the latter to respond. "You still f***ing with me dude 😂😂 I love you 4eva," he wrote probably sarcastically. Then, just hours later, a short video was shared to Foolio's IG, asking people to follow a separate account. That action has also been removed.

Two days would pass before the next creepy stunt. Via an IG Story, the alleged hacker shared a paystub of some sort showing that "Foolio" made $250,000 off a promo. Finally, just yesterday, an unnerving message was sent out along with a clip from a No Jumper interview. In it, the hosts were wanting to see him again and the MC promised they would see him again because he is a "demigod". That led to the caption reading, "I’ll Never Die I’m a DemiGod 😈". So, yes, it is safe to say that things are beyond weird right now for his fans, but also for his still grieving family and friends who have to suffer through this.

Foolio Fans Are Confused & Scared

Unfortunately, it seems that until this person is caught, the unsettling actions are going to continue. In less than 24 hours, a disturbing clip from an older WWE wrestling match was reposted on his page, as well as video of him rapping in the car. The former is also on his Story and it was captioned, "My grandma does VOODOO". However, the post to people's feed had this message underneath, "He's here, going to shock the world when the time is right. Game over?? The game just begun". That was also axed from Foolio's page, but that may be the most disturbing message yet. Fans share a similar sentiment with one person adding, "Boi this some spooky a** s*** ✌🏾".