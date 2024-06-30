Foolio's Alleged IG Hacker Boasts About $250K Promo Earnings After His Death

Fans are confused by Foolio's posthumous social media activity.

Earlier this month, Jacksonville rapper Foolio was tragically shot and killed while celebrating his 26th birthday at a Tampa Airbnb. The unexpected incident has resulted in an outpouring of love and support from his fans, peers, and family members. Not everyone has been respectful in the aftermath of his death, however. Last week, it appeared as though the late artist's Instagram account had been hacked, as it became active once again.

At first, the account left a trash can emoji under a post by one of Foolio's longtime rivals, Yungeen Ace. It was in response to the Yungeen Ace's diss track "Game Over," and garnered a sarcastic reaction from him. The account went on to share an odd promotional video, in which Foolio urged fans to follow a company's account.

Foolio's Instagram Account Is Still Active Despite His Death

For obvious reasons, this left fans confused, and questioning who could be behind the strange posts. This is still unconfirmed at the time of writing, though the alleged hacker continues to be active online. Recently, for example, they took to the late rapper's Instagram Story to boast about how much they earned from the aforementioned ad. "First rapper to make $250K off a promo ad," they wrote. Commenters are weighing in on the bizarre activity in DJ Akademiks' comments section, and most agree that it's far from tasteful.