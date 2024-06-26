Foolio's Mom Confirms Documentary Plans & Thanks Young Thug For Believing In Her Son

Foolio's mother wants to tell the "real" life story.

Foolio‘s mother, Sandrikas, says that she's working on a documentary about the late rapper following his death, last weekend. In a lengthy statement on Instagram, on Tuesday, she explained that the "real" story is "coming soon" and reflected on her son's passing. Foolio was shot and killed while celebrating his birthday in Tampa, Florida outside of a Holiday Inn.

“RIP Son … Charles Jones II ‘Foolio'[.] The ‘Real’ Life Story Documentary Coming Soon,” she wrote. “The story that only I can tell because I know the Truths from the Fakes, I think Im the ‘ONLY’ mother that keep it Real while MOST others know dam well what was going on with their OWN sons, this been going on since 2014-2015.”

Foolio's Mom Speaks Out

She added: “Some of these same women ‘Celebrating’ your death is some of the same Women looked up to me, sitting in my building I was their TEACHER and they were my STUDENTS at a Big Grown Age taking notes, not lets forget that!!! The same women that was buying your CDs for their kids, lets not forget that!!! These same women sons did the same thing you did went tit for tat on this drill music in which I NEVER Condoned. Mfs ask where his mom, it starts from home!!! Them not knowing I stayed on you bout this beef chit, cussed u out, begged u to take stuff down and when I was SHOT 8 times, I spared their lives even tho mine was changed!!!"

Sandrikas concluded the message by giving a shout out to the artists that believed in her son from the beginning. She named Zaytoven and Young Thug specifically. “I do wanna THANK those who believed in him at the age of 17when he moved to ATL @rapcoalition, @zaytovenbeatz, especially thuggerthugger1, and others who had a impact on his career," she added. While police have made no arrests in the case, they say they're coming. Be on the lookout for further updates on Foolio on HotNewHipHop.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
