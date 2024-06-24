Foolio Shooting: New Footage Shows Violent Aftermath Of The Attack

Video from the scene of the crime has surfaced.

TMZ has obtained footage showing the aftermath of the violent shooting that resulted in the death of 26-year-old rapper Foolio. The video shows a grim scene. Cars are riddled with bullet holes while a victim is being carried away on a stretcher. There's a large number of police vehicles in the area as well as paramedics and other emergency personnel.

Foolio was in Tampa to celebrate his 26th birthday at an Airbnb. After throwing a party, he was kicked out for having too many people on the property. In turn, the group relocated to a nearby Holiday Inn, where Foolio was ambushed. He had publicized that he was in the city on his Instagram page beforehand. Check out TMZ's video of the crime scene below.

TMZ Captures Aftermath Of Foolio Shooting

Foolio's lawyer, Lewis Fusco, released a statement on his Instagram page on Sunday in which he confirmed the reports about his client's death and asked for privacy for his family. He wrote: "Mr. Jones had been in Tampa to celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Law enforcement reports indicate that he initially stayed at an Airbnb but was asked to leave due to exceeding occupancy limits. He subsequently relocated to the Holiday Inn, where he was involved in an incident in the hotel parking lot and reportedly ambushed. While these events involving our client, Mr. Charles Jones, have been disclosed by law enforcement, we are unable to provide further comments at this time until additional details become public record. We kindly request that the privacy of Mr. Jones and his family be respected during this difficult time."