Foolio Shooting: New Footage Shows Violent Aftermath Of The Attack

BYCole Blake2.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
VIA HNHH
Foolio
Video from the scene of the crime has surfaced.

TMZ has obtained footage showing the aftermath of the violent shooting that resulted in the death of 26-year-old rapper Foolio. The video shows a grim scene. Cars are riddled with bullet holes while a victim is being carried away on a stretcher. There's a large number of police vehicles in the area as well as paramedics and other emergency personnel.

Foolio was in Tampa to celebrate his 26th birthday at an Airbnb. After throwing a party, he was kicked out for having too many people on the property. In turn, the group relocated to a nearby Holiday Inn, where Foolio was ambushed. He had publicized that he was in the city on his Instagram page beforehand. Check out TMZ's video of the crime scene below.

Read More: Charleston White's Insensitive Reaction To Foolio's Tragic Death Goes Viral

TMZ Captures Aftermath Of Foolio Shooting

Foolio's lawyer, Lewis Fusco, released a statement on his Instagram page on Sunday in which he confirmed the reports about his client's death and asked for privacy for his family. He wrote: "Mr. Jones had been in Tampa to celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Law enforcement reports indicate that he initially stayed at an Airbnb but was asked to leave due to exceeding occupancy limits. He subsequently relocated to the Holiday Inn, where he was involved in an incident in the hotel parking lot and reportedly ambushed. While these events involving our client, Mr. Charles Jones, have been disclosed by law enforcement, we are unable to provide further comments at this time until additional details become public record. We kindly request that the privacy of Mr. Jones and his family be respected during this difficult time."

Tributes for the late rapper have been pouring out on social media. However, not all of the responses have been so positive. Foolio's longtime rival, Yungeen Ace, was quick to drop a diss track titled, "Do It," after the news of his passing broke. Be on the lookout for further updates on Foolio on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Yungeen Ace Drops Foolio Diss Track, "Do It," Just Hours After His Death

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
VIA HNHHMusicCharleston White's Insensitive Reaction To Foolio's Tragic Death Goes Viral1101
Shipes 40thMusicYungeen Ace Drops Foolio Diss Track, "Do It," Just Hours After His Death1.6K
Foolio Shooting Dead Address Instagram Party Hip Hop NewsMusicFoolio Offered Fans The Address To His Birthday Party Where He Was Tragically Murdered1.7K
Foolio Dead Confirmed Lawyer Family Response Shooting Hip Hop NewsMusicFoolio's Attorney Confirms His Passing, Asks For Respect & Privacy On Family's Behalf3.9K