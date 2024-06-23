Charleston White's Insensitive Reaction To Foolio's Tragic Death Goes Viral

Charleston White said Foolio "worked hard to die."

Charleston White reacted to the tragic death of Foolio in a video circulating on social media, on Sunday, during which he jokes about the location where the late rapper was shot and killed. Foolio was in Tampa to celebrate his 26th birthday at an Airbnb; however, he was kicked out for having too many people on the property. The group relocated to a nearby Holiday Inn, where Foolio was ambushed.

White began by claiming he expected Foolio to get shot eventually, before joking about where he was when the shooting took place. "The Holiday Inn?" he asked emphatically. "What the f*ck? Ain't no protection on a n***a at the Holiday Inn. They ain't even got valet parking." From there, he remarked that Foolio "works hard to die." Check out his full comments on the situation below.

Charleston White Speaks On Foolio's Death

Foolio's lawyer, Lewis Fusco, confirmed details of his client's death in a statement he shared on Instagram, on Sunday. He wrote in part: "Mr. Jones had been in Tampa to celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Law enforcement reports indicate that he initially stayed at an Airbnb but was asked to leave due to exceeding occupancy limits. He subsequently relocated to the Holiday Inn, where he was involved in an incident in the hotel parking lot and reportedly ambushed. While these events involving our client, Mr. Charles Jones, have been disclosed by law enforcement, we are unable to provide further comments at this time until additional details become public record. We kindly request that the privacy of Mr. Jones and his family be respected during this difficult time."