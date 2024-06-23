Yungeen Ace Drops Foolio Diss Track, "Do It," Just Hours After His Death

Foolio's enemies aren't staying silent.

Yungeen Ace, who was engaged in a serious feud with Foolio for years, dropped a new song titled, "Do It," just hours after news of the Florida rapper's death became public. "Catch his ass and do his ass, you know he's finished," Ace raps at one point in the track. Foolio was shot and killed outside of a Holiday Inn while celebrating his 26th birthday in Tampa, Florida over the weekend.

The beef between Ace and Foolio has lasted several years. It stems from a rivalry between their respective crews, Ace's ATK and Foolio's KTA. There have been several shootings with victims on both sides of the violence. In 2021, Ace collaborated on, "Who I Smoke," on which he mentions the names of several dead associates of Foolio. Foolio responded with "When I See You," which samples a news team's coverage of the killing of Ace's brother.

Yungeen Ace Disses Foolio

Foolio's lawyer, Lewis Fusco, confirmed details of his client's death in a statement he shared on Instagram, on Sunday. He wrote: "Mr. Jones had been in Tampa to celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Law enforcement reports indicate that he initially stayed at an Airbnb but was asked to leave due to exceeding occupancy limits. He subsequently relocated to the Holiday Inn, where he was involved in an incident in the hotel parking lot and reportedly ambushed. While these events involving our client, Mr. Charles Jones, have been disclosed by law enforcement, we are unable to provide further comments at this time until additional details become public record. We kindly request that the privacy of Mr. Jones and his family be respected during this difficult time."