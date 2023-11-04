Yungeen Ace Shows Love To Foolio After Shooting

Yungeen Ace dropped into Foolio's Instagram Live to show him love after surviving a recent shooting. "I'm glad you survived I love you la bra," Ace wrote in the chat. After seeing the message, the rapper responded "Love you too." It's something of a surprising interaction, given that Foolio called Ace a "rat" back in August after seeing a video of Ace interacting with the police. While it's unclear whether Ace was cooperating with the cops, he argued that there was a blanket standard.

Foolio was shot last month and in the same live that he got love from Yungeen, he claimed that he got shot over a vape at a gas station. However, he appears to be recovering nicely, even though he won't be at full strength for a while. Foolio's shooting is a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

Foolio Beefs With YK Osiris

Meanwhile, Foolio recently beefed with YK Osiris. Osiris flamed Foolio for seemingly putting out YoungBoy's location during their separate beef. "This sh-t is so lame, bro. I gotta get on here and defend myself every freakin' time. I be chillin', drinking my margarita. A n-gga wanna come up here and cap, and get clickbaits. Man, leave me the f-ck out of that, na. You know damn well I ain't got nothing to do with that. Stand on your own. You a man, bruh, stand on your own. I'm not with none of that, bruh. That ain't no real na sh-t," Foolio said in defense.

Meanwhile, Foolio continues to take incremental steps in his recovery. "Real sh-t do not mind the way my toes look. I can't wash my feet or clip them right now, but look, ain't God good? Look! I can really move my sh-t now. I can move my toes now. And I can feel them b-tches now," he said excitable in a recent Instagram post showing off his recovery.

