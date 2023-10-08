Foolio Is Recovering Well In Hospital Following Shooting

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Fortunately, it seems like Foolio is having a swift recovery in the hospital following a Friday (October 6) shooting. For those unaware, one of his parents let his fans know to keep him in their prayers by posting on his Instagram Story over the weekend. In addition, multiple police sources in the Jacksonville area also reported this, detailing that the rapper was shot in the foot. Now, a new picture of him in a hospital bed circulated around social media, seemingly originally posted on an IG Story. However, it's unclear where this post came from, as there is nothing on Julio Foolio's social media pages about this as of writing this article.

Furthermore, it could be assumed that this picture comes from one of his family members, friends, industry peers, or other associates. While this is promising news and heartening to see, it seems like law enforcement is no closer to finding the perpetrators of this crime. Little to no updates on the case emerged at press time following the initial news, so local authorities are assumedly still hard at work on a probe. Hopefully they reach a conclusion out soon, as Foolio could suffer more attacks like these if they don't.

Foolio Is On The Road To Recovery After Shooting

It looks like there actually won't be a lot of development in this area- at least, from the victim himself. In reports on the shooting, sources also claimed that he said he would not cooperate at all with police officials in this investigation. As such, Foolio is essentially wiping his hands clean of this based on reports, and it's meaningless to speculate as to why. All that matters is that he's getting better and will be able to see family and friends soon.

Meanwhile, this is unfortunately not the only attempt on his life that the Florida MC faced. Much of his space in the public consciousness these days relates to his feuds with other rappers. As such, we just hope that these issues don't continue down this dangerous path. For more news and the latest updates on Foolio, stay up to date on HNHH.

