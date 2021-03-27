deadly shooting
- MusicBoosie Badazz Concert Shut Down After Two Men Were Shot DeadBoosie was headlining "The Pull Up Car Show" in Pacific Junction, Iowa, but shots rang out in the parking lot before concerts began.ByGabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBig Mota In Critical Condition After Memphis Shooting: ReportThe local MC was shot in the city's Oakhaven section on Thursday night, an incident which claimed one fatality and is still under investigation.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.2K Views
- MusicFoolio Is Recovering Well In Hospital Following ShootingThe rapper was pictured looking pretty healed in a hospital bed, although it's unclear where the picture came from.ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.9K Views
- MusicVictim Of Lil Baby Concert Shooting Reveals His Health Following The IncidentPolice are still investigating the shooting, with the perpetrator still on the loose as their victim speaks out to the public.ByGabriel Bras Nevares880 Views
- MusicJacksonville Shooter Revealed Desire To Kill Eminem & Machine Gun Kelly In LettersRyan Palmeter named the two rappers in racist and homophobic rants he expressed in writing.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.0K Views
- MusicMemphis Police Name Prime Suspect In Blac Youngsta's Brother's DeathTomanuel Benson was killed in a shooting at a gas station on Friday, August 18.ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.2K Views
- MusicNew Photo Shows Person Of Interest In Murder Of Blac Youngsta's BrotherMemphis Police are urging those with information on the person of interest to come forward.ByCaroline Fisher9.4K Views
- MusicUgly God Draws Strong Response From Alleged Victim's Sister After Flexing On Social MediaUgly God's latest tweet led to some intense reactions.ByAlexander Cole7.4K Views
- MusicBlac Youngsta Mourns The Loss Of His Brother: "Life Will Never Be The Same"Previous reports had linked the rapper's brother to a shooting at a Memphis gas station.ByGabriel Bras Nevares12.4K Views
- Random"Chaotic" Virginia Beach Shootings Leave 2 Dead And 8 InjuredThe officers describe an “original crime scene” and then some separate ones. Byhnhh2.4K Views