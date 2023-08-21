Blac Youngsta Mourns The Loss Of His Brother: “Life Will Never Be The Same”

Previous reports had linked the rapper’s brother to a shooting at a Memphis gas station.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Blac Youngsta recently suffered an earth-shattering tragedy in his life that made many fans reach out with their condolences. Moreover, the rapper’s brother unfortunately lost his life in a shooting at a Memphis gas station, reports indicated. At the time that these developments emerged on social media, no outlets were able to confirm in a surefire way that it was the CMG MC’s relative who had been killed. However, he took to his Instagram Story to share a brief but saddening tribute to his brother. While it was vengeful, heartbroken, and deeply tragic, we hope Youngsta finds the strength to heal healthily and privately amid this loss.

“I Love U Baby Brother Rest Up,” Blac Youngsta wrote along with several broken heart emojis. “I’m Gone Make The World Pay. I Swear To God Nobody Safe. Standing Over Everybody. Everybody #4LIFE. Gone Make Sure They Feel Me I Promise. Life Will Never Me The Same But God Got Me. I’m The Strongest Man N The World.” Furthermore, fans and regular viewers alike shared their sympathies and hoped that his other feuds and rap beefs, or just violence in general within their community, will not result in more bloodshed.

Blac Youngsta Speaks Out After Brother’s Death

As far as the tragedy itself, it took place on Friday (August 18) at a BP station on South Parkway East around 9:30am in Memphis. Police were able to confirm the event, but not the identity of the deceased individual in question. Regardless, it seems like outlets still caught wind of the relation, as publications like No Jumper claimed that the victim was Blac Youngsta’s brother, though no official source existed for it. With this new tribute message in mind, further details concerning the shooting will likely emerge in the coming days or weeks.

Meanwhile, it’s an especially disheartening loss, given that the two should’ve been enjoying the 33-year-old’s new music releases together. Still, memories live on, and surely Youngsta will continue to pay tribute to his brother’s memory throughout his life and career. It’s a hard time for Memphis, and stories like these remind us of the importance of coming together, not driving each other apart. Stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Blac Youngsta.
Rest In Peace.

