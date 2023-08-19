Blac Youngsta’s Brother Reportedly Killed In Memphis Shooting

A man killed in a shooting at a gas station in Memphis on August 18 has reportedly been identified as the brother of rapper Blac Youngsta. Police report that a man was killed at a BP station on South Parkway East a little after 9:30AM on Friday. No Jumper has since claimed that this individual was the brother of the local rapper. However, the outlet did not identify a source for this information. No statement to this effect has been released on any social media account associated with the rapper and it is unclear where No Jumper has sourced this information from.

Blac Youngsta is best known for his singles “Hip-Hopper” and “Booty”. However, his last three albums have failed to chart and he is yet to release a single this year. Furthermore, he is also associated with a beef involving the late Young Dolph. In May 2017, Youngsta surrendered to police on charges involving over 100 rounds being fired into the SUV of Dolph. He was charged with six counts before being granted bond. Furthermore, Youngsta’s charges were dropped in 2019.

Young Dolph Fans Celebrate Death Reports Of Blac Youngsta’s Brother

As mentioned, the reports that it was Youngsta’s brother who was killed are unconfirmed. However, one sentiment prevailed in the comments section of the No Jumper post announcing the news – dolphins. Fans of Young Dolph showed out in force to drop dolphin emojis and gifs of the aquatic mammals. It’s clear that, given Youngsta’s beef with the late Memphis rapper, there is very little love lost or sympathy given over this alleged news.

Speaking of Young Dolph, there were new reports in the ongoing investigation of his murder this week. Hernandez Govan, the alleged mastermind of Dolph’s murder, was absolutely torn a new one by the presiding judge, Lee Coffee. Judge Coffee berated Govan in a nearly eight-minute speech after Govan filed a motion to have his bond restrictions lessened. It was also revealed that Govan had left violated his house arrest on several occasions. “That’s a violation of your bond,” Coffee said. ” I don’t know who gave you permission, but unless you hear from Judge Coffee..it can’t be done unless it’s approved by this court.”

