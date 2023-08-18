Lizzo Spreads Love From Shibuya Amid Drama With Former Dancers

Lizzo has previously broken the internet with her thirst traps on numerous occasions, but just a few weeks ago, it was unfortunately bad news that got the Special singer trending. A group of her former dancers launched a lawsuit against the Detroit native, specifically accusing her of creating a hostile work environment, as well as body shaming them. There were three women sharing their stories at first, but since then, the number has only grown. Their attorney has hinted at the case perhaps going to court in the future, though Lizzo seems focused on staying out of the drama and focusing on positivity.

As she awaits news of what’s happening next with her ex-employees, the multi-talent is spending some time overseas before summer comes to an end. According to her first Instagram post since her statement addressing the allegations, Lizzo is sending us love from Shibuya. On Friday (August 18), her feed lit up with a video reel showing off some of her favourite moments from her time in Japan.

Read More: Wack 100 Demands Lizzo Be Considered For The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lizzo is Big in Japan

Never one to avoid standing out, Lizzo donned a vibrant yellow, blue, and green two-piece set to explore the city. The fabric’s texture left her looking comparable to a bug or sea creature, but still fabulous, nonetheless. She wore her light brown hair in messy space buns and shielded her eyes from the cameras flashing at her with oversized shades. The 35-year-old appears to be as happy as one can be under the circumstances, bringing much relief to those supporting her through this time.

Earlier in the week, those who chose to remain a part of Lizzo’s dance team shared a statement of solidarity with the “Truth Hurts” singer. “Thank you to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the doorway for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii dancers to do what we love!” they wrote. Read what else the entertainers had to say about working with the embattled activist at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Lizzo’s Remaining Dancers Share Statement Expressing Solidarity With Her

[Via]