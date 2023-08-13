Wack 100 Demands Lizzo Be Considered For The Super Bowl Halftime Show

On August 12, the Daily Mail reported that Lizzo was no longer in consideration for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. “Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal,” a source told the British paper. The 2024 Super Bowl is currently scheduled for February 11 in Las Vegas. Being part of the halftime show is considered a very prestigious role. The 2023 halftime show feature Rihanna. Meanwhile, the 2022 show was a celebration of hip-hop. It featured numerous big-name artists like Snoop Dogg.

The scandal in question surrounding Lizzo is a lawsuit filed against her by three former dancers. Lizzo and several of her employees are accused of creating a toxic workplace environment. More specifically, Lizzo is accused of pressuring employees into engaging with sex workers in Amsterdam. Meanwhile, her dance captain is accused of making dancers feel as though they need to lose weight and forcing her religious beliefs onto dancers. However, Lizzo has denied the allegations.

Wack 100 Defends Lizzo

Hip-hop commentator Wack 100 reacted to the news that Lizzo was reportedly out of the running for the Super Bowl on Instagram. “Way to much heat on the sista. @lizzobeeating your courage got you to where your at . Use your courage to fight through these dilemmas . Woman has done nothing wrong . We all have a right to make decisions. Entertainers take note to this. I rather your circle not like you for not inviting them than try to destroy your career for allowing them to be there .. Be responsible for you . Let them find their own way after the business is done. #Jigga #Lizzo needs to be placed back on that #SuperBowlShow.”

People have largely hit back against Wack in the comments of his post. “Wack loves sticking up for the goodies,” one commenter said. “Wack, kissing butt wont make her acknowledge you any quicker. Focus on your own “artists” 💀😩,” added another. “Nah she made folks eat bananas out of coochies she fumbled her own bag😭,” argued a third. Wack is obviously entitled to his opinion. However, it appears that this is not one that is shared by a whole of people.

