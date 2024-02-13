super bowl
- MusicUsher Admits He's Still Disappointed "Confessions" Lost Album Of The Year GrammyUsher says artists do care about the Grammys.By Cole Blake
- Sports7 Artists Fans Are Begging To Perform A Super Bowl Halftime ShowThe Super Bowl halftime show is a highly coveted stage, reserved for a select few artists. Here are 7 who would surely make waves.By TeeJay Small
- MusicUsher Promises He Has Something Coming With Justin Bieber After Missing Halftime ShowHe also revealed he reached out to numerous other stars about performing. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicAndrew Tate Calls Ice Spice A Demon Amid Super Bowl ConspiraciesAndrew Tate will complain about anything.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBoosie Badazz Doubles Down On Usher Super Bowl CriticismsHe also claims that the encounter wasn't planned.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicQuavo Plays A New Track Alongside Travis Scott At Super Bowl PartyFans are hoping for a sequel to Quavo and Travis Scott's collab album.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West Addresses Taylor Swift Conspiracies And Claps Back At Shaq With AdorationThe Super Bowl brought forth quite a few conspiracies.By Alexander Cole
- MusicUsher Developing TV Series Inspired By His MusicUsher is expanding into television.By Cole Blake
- MusicUsher Gets Huge Streaming Jump On Spotify After Super Bowl Halftime ShowThe Super Bowl Halftime Show is doing wonders for Usher's streaming numbers.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsAlicia Keys Reinforces Her Love For Swizz Beatz Following Usher EmbraceAlicia Keys was being questioned by the internet.By Alexander Cole
- MusicUsher Thanks Fans For Making His Super Bowl Performance The Most Watched EverHe thanked each and every fan who tuned in. By Lavender Alexandria
- GramWack 100 Disrespects Bricc Baby's Dead Family Members While Denying Super Bowl Altercation RumorsWack 100 was not happy.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCam'ron & Mase Weigh In On Fake Taylor Swift & Kanye West Super Bowl StoryThe story was never true to begin with.By Alexander Cole
- TVThe Most Expensive Super Bowl CommercialsCompanies have dropped big bucks on their eye-catching ads during the Big Game. By Demi Phillips
- MusicTaylor Swift Never Had Kanye West Kicked Out Of The Super BowlBrandon Marshall told the story yesterday.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBeyonce Becomes The First Black Female To Hit Number One On Apple Music's Country ChartsHer two new singles are classified as country by the platform. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicUsher Made Just $671 At The Super Bowl, But There Is A CatchHe's expected to pull in a LOT more from other sources.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicUsher Got Married While In Las Vegas For The Super BowlHe didn't just get a marriage license after all. By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsErykah Badu's "Soft Dude" Super Bowl Tweet Offends Some, But She Doesn't CareAccording to the legendary singer, Super Bowl Sunday is a great occasion for infidelity.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsShaquille O’Neal Shoots His Shot At Ice Spice: “So Damn Fine”Shaquille O’Neal thanked Taylor Swift for introducing him to Ice Spice.By Cole Blake