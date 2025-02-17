Bill Maher Slams Kendrick Lamar's Obsession With Drake After His Super Bowl Performance

BY Cole Blake 921 Views
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Bill Maher wasn't a fan of the diss tracks.

Bill Maher says he’s tired of Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s beef. He weighed in on the feud during a recent episode of his Real Time HBO show. In doing so, he criticized Lamar for putting so much focus on Drake during his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance.

“Kendrick Lamar has to get over Drake,” Maher began. “Six diss tracks and a halftime performance? That’s not a beef, that’s a remake of Single White Female. Frank Sinatra made 1,400 records, and not one was hating on Tony Bennett. Stevie Wonder never made an album called ‘Ray Charles Can Kiss My Black Ass.’” He also joked about President Donald Trump suggesting the United States should absorb Canada. “I just think it’s sad when a rapper from California can’t get along with a rapper from our 51st state," he remarked. Check out Bill Maher's full thoughts on the Super Bowl performance below.

Did Kendrick Lamar Diss Drake At The Super Bowl?

Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake several times while on stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. In addition to performing "Not Like Us" and "Euphoria," he also joked about the Toronto rapper taking legal action against Universal Music Group. On top of that, he welcomed Drake's ex, Serena Williams, to the stage to dance to "Not Like Us."

On Friday, Drake and PartyNextDoor released their long-awaited collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Drake references his feud with Lamar on the song, “Gimme a Hug," making it clear he's ready to move on. “F*ck a rap beef, I’m tryna get the party lit,” he raps. He also targets those who have been enjoying his supposed downfall. “Funny how it’s only b*tch n—– that are waiting on the boy’s obituary / ‘Cause if I die, it’s these n—– that become the sole beneficiary / And what the f*ck are they gon’ do with it?” he adds, as caught by Variety.

