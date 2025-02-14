Drake Issues Blunt Response To Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” On New Album

Drake and PartyNextDoor's eagerly anticipated new project $ome $exy $ongs 4 U dropped today, and so far, fans are impressed. Listeners are also hard at work dissecting any possible references to Drake's explosive feud with Kendrick Lamar. As expected, they've already discovered plenty. On one track, for example, the Toronto rapper appears to address Kendrick's hit diss track "Not Like Us" directly.

This is the same song that prompted Drake to sue Universal Music Group, accusing the company of knowingly spreading the "false and malicious" narrative that he's an alleged pedophile. It's also the song Kendrick won five Grammy awards for earlier this month. He even performed it during his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show over the weekend, delivering his iconic "a minor" line in front of millions of viewers. Drake appears to brush all of this off on "Celibacy," however.

Drake & Kendrick Lamar's Feud

Apr 20, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse (left) and Recording artist Drake (right) against the Philadelphia 76ers during game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We got a lot of things to discuss/Like these men you know you can’t trust/Or these girls that just don’t give mе enough/F*ck, I guess it’s up and it’s stuck/We’rе not like them, baby, and they’re not like us, either one," he sings in the first verse. This is far from the only time Drake references his feud with Kendrick, however. In "Gimme A Hug," he also claims to be over rap beef for good. “F*ck all rap beef, I’m trying to get the party lit," he raps.

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U has elicited big reactions from listeners, with many of them weighing in on the project on social media. Kai Cenat even listened to it during a recent livestream, making it clear that he's a huge fan. He almost started crying during "Deeper," putting on a pair of sunglasses to conceal his true emotions.