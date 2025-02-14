Drake Shows Love To 21 Savage For Being One Of His Few Allies Left Standing

Drake's had a long year, and fans have been able to see it all play out in public. Of course, the biggest thing that's happened to him this year is entering a feud with Kendrick Lamar. He did not leave that one unscathed, to say the least. He even wore a hoodie with bullet holes in it on the first day of his Australia tour. It was a gesture that doubled as a mild admission that he did not exit the battle victorious. But over the last year, he's also seemingly learned that many of those he thought were cool with him do not care as much as he thought they did. If Drake's latest music is to go by, 21 Savage is an exception to this.

Drake and PartyNextDoor released $ome $exy $ongs 4 U on Friday, a long-awaited collaborative album between OVO's flagship artists. The album leans way more into Drake's R&B sensibilities, as the album was intended for the women in his fanbase and released on Valentine's Day. But, there are a few moments of him rapping, including on the track "GIMME A HUG." The track features allusions to the beef, as well as a not-so-subtle dig at Joe Budden and others who've been waiting on his downfall. But, it also features a shoutout to 21 Savage. "Savage, you the only n**** checkin' on me when we really in some s**t, brudda," Drake raps in the track's second verse.

Drake and 21 Savage Collaborations

21 Savage has never said anything negative about Drake. The two first linked up musically on the track "Sneakin'," which released as part of the More Life rollout in 2017. In 2022, they came together for Her Loss, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album in 2024. They've remained friends for years. Last year, he was mentioned on Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" as someone who gave Drake "false street cred." Earlier this year, fans speculated that 21 was taking shots at Lamar on a track from Lil Baby's latest album. It is unclear if the lyric was meant as a diss or not.