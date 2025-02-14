ASAP Rocky Moved By Heartwarming Gesture From His Sons During Assault Trial

ASAP Rocky is still in the middle of his assault trial for allegedly shooting at A$AP Relli, although he will probably wrap this up soon since the court began hearing closing arguments yesterday (Thursday, February 13). Rihanna actually attended this Los Angeles trial session alongside her two sons with the Harlem rapper, two-year-old RZA and one-year-old Riot Rose. According to a People magazine report, the couple walked out to a hallway with their kids during a court break, each carrying one of their children. When the break started to end, RiRi reportedly told RZA and Riot Rose to "wish daddy good luck," after which Rocky gave her and his sons a kiss.

Then, A$AP Rocky reportedly returned to the courtroom and Rihanna and their kids left through a back door, eventually returning to the court session after the break as she's done on multiple occasions throughout this process. In addition, this news comes shortly after the revelation that he will not testify in this trial, instead opting for the testimonies of folks like A$AP Twelvyy. While some elements of the 36-year-old's legal defense fell under scrutiny, it seems like his legal team acted accordingly.

When Will The ASAP Rocky Trial End?

As for other court developments for A$AP Rocky's assault trial, these closing arguments signify that, whether it's in the very next court session or one of various possible follow-ups, this trial will come to a close very soon. Also, new testimonies and pieces of evidence continue to build a strong case on both sides of the court, including some words from his manager. Moreover, Rocky's manager A$AP Lou claimed that the ammunition that law enforcement found in the rapper's home was actually his.