message
- MusicKanye West Hits Lil Durk With An Urgent MessageKanye wants Durk to come out of hiding. By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Delivers A Stern Message To The Older GenerationDrake is someone with a lot of wisdom.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey & DDG's Son Halo Is Rapper's "Biggest Blessing By Far"DDG calls Halle Bailey a "super mom."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYung Miami Shares Advice On Keeping Out "The Noise"Yung Miami is choosing not to let the negativity get to her.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLil Gotit Blasts Those Disturbing Brother Lil Keed's Grave"You’re playing with the dead," Lil Gotit warns.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNicki Minaj Responds To Criticism Ahead Of "Pink Friday 2""Being a ppl pleaser will never make the pleaser feel pleased," Nicki Minaj says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRemy Ma Sends Cryptic Message To The Opps On InstagramIt's unclear who the femcee is talking about with this jab, but nevertheless, it seems like there's someone betraying her trust.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFamous Dex Sends Druski A Message About Posting Him: ListenFamous Dex was upset.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Shares Heartfelt Message Following The Death Of 40's Father, Donald Shebib"Don Shebib gave me one of my best friends in the world," Drake says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Posts Apparent Threat On His IG StoryNBA YoungBoy recently shared a cryptic message with his followers.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicGillie Da Kid Breaks Silence On Son's Death With Heartfelt MessageThe rapper and podcaster thanked his friends, family, and fans for their support.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSheff G Gives Message To Fans At Sleepy Hallow's Rolling Loud Miami PerformanceSleepy Hallow got Sheff G on the phone at a recent performance.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDaBaby's Birthday Message For 50 Cent, Calls Him His "Last Role Model"The Charlotte MC is very appreciative of the G-Unit mogul's support and guidance.By Gabriel Bras Nevares