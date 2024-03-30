Diddy's Son King Combs Speaks After Getting Detained During Home Raids

Earlier this week, Homeland Security raided two of Diddy's mansions as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation. Needless to say, the reactions have been huge. While several fans and peers have shown their support for the Bad Boy Records founder since, others continue to have concerns about his allegedly illegal activity. He's been subject to plenty of criticism, clowning, rumors, and more.

Amid the debacle, Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs hopped online to share a message with his followers. While his message was pretty vague, the 25-year-old made it clear that he doesn't appreciate all of the speculation, and that he fully supports his father. "Stop with the [cap emoji]," King wrote simply.

Read More: Diddy Reportedly Owes Nearly $100 Million To The Bank

King Combs Wants Critics To Stop The Cap

During the raids on Monday (March 25), King and his brother Justin were both seen in handcuffs. While they were both detained, neither of them were actually arrested. They were later spotted at his LA property the following evening fetching their belongings. Since then, King has remained fairly active on social media, though he hasn't said much about his father's legal issues. He's even appeared in various sweet posts alongside his girlfriend Raven Tracy, with the couple most recently looking unfazed at the gym.

It looks like King might be taking notes from his dad, who's also been looking unbothered as of late, considering the circumstances. Today, a clip of him and Stevie J in good spirits at a Miami cafe started to make its rounds after fitness influencer Wes Watson posted it online. In the clip, he smiles, flashing an "L" at the camera and saying "Love." What do you think of Christian "King" Combs' recent message to critics? What about his father's mansions getting raided by Homeland Security earlier this week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Diddy Hits Up Top Golf With His Family Despite Police Raids

[Via]